ChatGPT has added an internet search function03.11.24
OpenAI has added its own Internet search engine to ChatGPT, which simplifies the search process and provides up-to-date answers with sources. ChatGPT is now able to detect when a request requires a search and automatically activates it. The feature is available on chatgpt.com, as well as in the desktop and mobile apps, for now only to users of ChatGPT Plus subscriptions, Team and SearchGPT beta members. In the future, access will be extended to Enterprise, Education and free plans.
ChatGPT search promises to speed up access to the information you need, avoiding lengthy searches and sorting through links. Users can ask questions in spoken language, and ChatGPT will find relevant information on the web by linking to trusted sources such as news articles and blogs. A handy “Sources” button allows you to view links for more detailed study.
OpenAI works with major publishers including the Associated Press, Axel Springer and Reuters. Publishers decide whether their sites will appear in ChatGPT search results. The technology works on the basis of the improved GPT-4o model, which uses synthetic data and Bing.
