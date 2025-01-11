CES 2025: SwitchBot K20+ Pro – multitasking home robot vacuum cleaner, alarm, air purifier and courier11.01.25
At CES 2025, SwitchBot introduced the K20+ Pro robot, which combines several functions in one device: a vacuum cleaner, a security system, an air purifier and a personal courier. Built on the FusionPlatform, this robot opens up wide possibilities for home automation.
SwitchBot K20+ Pro Features
- Cleaning: Using TwinFlow technology, the robot effectively copes with dust and dirt, including hard-to-reach places. The device offers several cleaning modes for different types of surfaces and scenarios, and also has a compact mobile base for moving around the house.
- Delivery: The K20+ Pro can carry items weighing up to 8 kg, such as food, drinks or packages. This will be especially useful for the elderly or large families, where delivering things can be a challenge.
- Home security: Thanks to integration with the Pan/Tilt Cam Plus camera (with 2K or 3K resolution), the robot can patrol the house, recording movements and sending notifications via the app. It can also keep an eye on pets, children and valuables.
- Air purification: Equipped with a portable purifier, the K20+ Pro moves between rooms, eliminating allergens, odors and other pollutants, which is ideal for people concerned about the health of their family.
- DIY technologies: The modular FusionPlatform allows you to customize the robot by adding components or integrating devices such as manipulator arms, UV lamps or mini-fridges, which makes it possible to adapt the device to any needs.
Navigation and Smart Home Integration: The K20+ Pro uses D-ToF Lidar Navigation to create an accurate map of your home and ensure smooth movement even in difficult conditions. It also integrates with smart assistants such as Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.
Release Date and Availability: SwitchBot plans to release the K20+ Pro robot later in 2025, with various configuration options, promising to make the smart home even more convenient and personalized.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Maono offers not only recording equipment, but also gadgets for mixing audio streams. Let’s talk about the Maono PD200X microphone and the Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer further
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
CES 2025: SwitchBot K20+ Pro – multitasking home robot vacuum cleaner, alarm, air purifier and courier CES robot smart house
At CES 2025, SwitchBot introduced the K20+ Pro robot, which combines several functions in one device: a vacuum cleaner, security system, air purifier, and personal courier.
Twitter (X) social network become paid business Elon Musk social media Twitter (X)
X previously tested a symbolic $1 fee in limited markets like New Zealand and the Philippines. The new $8 fee is a more significant step.
CES 2025: SwitchBot K20+ Pro – multitasking home robot vacuum cleaner, alarm, air purifier and courier
Twitter (X) social network become paid
Nvidia GeForce Now online gaming service released for Steam Deck
Petcube has released a smart drinking fountain for pets
Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series graphics cards released by Asus, MSI, Colorful, Palit and Inno3D
CES 2025: Acer introduces portable consoles with 8.8 and 10.9-inch screens based on AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS
Technologies of the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 series graphics cards: DLSS 4 and Reflex 2
Rambo will appear in the game World of Tanks
AMD at CES 2025: Ryzen AI MAX APUs announced on Zen 5 and RDNA 3.5, Ryzen Z2 and Ryzen 9000HX
Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro smartphones with MediaTek SoC introduced