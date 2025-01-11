CES 2025: SwitchBot K20+ Pro – multitasking home robot vacuum cleaner, alarm, air purifier and courier

At CES 2025, SwitchBot introduced the K20+ Pro robot, which combines several functions in one device: a vacuum cleaner, a security system, an air purifier and a personal courier. Built on the FusionPlatform, this robot opens up wide possibilities for home automation.

SwitchBot K20+ Pro Features

Cleaning: Using TwinFlow technology, the robot effectively copes with dust and dirt, including hard-to-reach places. The device offers several cleaning modes for different types of surfaces and scenarios, and also has a compact mobile base for moving around the house. Delivery: The K20+ Pro can carry items weighing up to 8 kg, such as food, drinks or packages. This will be especially useful for the elderly or large families, where delivering things can be a challenge. Home security: Thanks to integration with the Pan/Tilt Cam Plus camera (with 2K or 3K resolution), the robot can patrol the house, recording movements and sending notifications via the app. It can also keep an eye on pets, children and valuables. Air purification: Equipped with a portable purifier, the K20+ Pro moves between rooms, eliminating allergens, odors and other pollutants, which is ideal for people concerned about the health of their family. DIY technologies: The modular FusionPlatform allows you to customize the robot by adding components or integrating devices such as manipulator arms, UV lamps or mini-fridges, which makes it possible to adapt the device to any needs.

Navigation and Smart Home Integration: The K20+ Pro uses D-ToF Lidar Navigation to create an accurate map of your home and ensure smooth movement even in difficult conditions. It also integrates with smart assistants such as Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.

Release Date and Availability: SwitchBot plans to release the K20+ Pro robot later in 2025, with various configuration options, promising to make the smart home even more convenient and personalized.