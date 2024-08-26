Budget smartphone Moto G45 5G received a 120 Hz screen, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip and IP52 protection

Motorola has announced the new Moto G45 5G budget smartphone, which stands out with its 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The device has an octa-core Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, 4 or 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card.

The main camera consists of two modules: 50 MP and 2 MP, and the front camera has a resolution of 16 MP. The smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 18W charging. The device also has stereo speakers, a side fingerprint scanner and protection against drops of water and dust according to the IP52 standard. The back panel of the smartphone has a skin-like coating and is offered in three colors.

The Moto G45 5G runs Android 14, with the promise of one year of OS updates and three years of security patches. The smartphone is already available for purchase in India starting at $130.

Previously Motorola announced a new line of edge family smartphones: Motorola Edge 50 ultra, Edge 50 pro and Edge 50 fusion. The devices are distinguished by their design, which uses different curves and textures, such as wood, pearlescent polymer coating and vegan suede.

Motorola Edge 50 ultra

The Motorola Edge 50 ultra model is equipped with a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a Super HD resolution (2712×1220 pixels), a refresh rate of 144 Hz, a peak brightness of 2500 nits, and full coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. It runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and can have 12 or 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, as well as 512 GB or 1 TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. The smartphone case is protected against dust and moisture according to the IP68 standard.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro model is equipped with an aluminum frame and has protection against dust and water according to the IP68 standard. It offers a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a Super HD resolution and a refresh rate of 144 Hz, like the other models in the line. Unlike the more powerful version, the Edge 50 Pro uses a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. The device offers 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of permanent storage.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion model is the most affordable of the new products. It also provides protection against dust and moisture according to the IP68 standard and is equipped with stereo speakers. The smartphone offers a 6.7-inch pOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 144 Hz.