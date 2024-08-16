Budget monitor Redmi Monitor A27U with a 27-inch 4K screen supports HDR10

Xiaomi introduced a new budget monitor under the Redmi brand called Redmi Monitor A27U. This 27-inch IPS display has a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels, a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a response time of 6 ms. The monitor provides high color accuracy with a rating of ΔE<1, covering 95% of the DCI-P3 color space and 100% of the sRGB color space.

Redmi Monitor A27U is TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified and equipped with Xiaomi Qingshan Eye Care technology, which reduces eye strain during long-term use. The device supports HDR10 and 10-bit colors, and is also equipped with HDMI 2.0 and DP 1.4 ports. The monitor comes with an adjustable height and tilt stand, and its price in China is $167.

The second fresh novelties of the monitor category

Lenovo announced the Legion R27qc-30 gaming monitor, which is equipped with a curved VA panel with a diagonal of 27 inches and a 2K resolution. The monitor has a refresh rate of 180 Hz, which makes it a great choice for gamers, and the 1500R curvature enhances the immersion effect.

The aspect ratio of the screen is 16:9, and the response time is only 0.5 ms, which minimizes delays and blurring of the image.

The monitor supports AMD FreeSync technology, which ensures a smooth change of frames without breaks and artifacts. The contrast of the screen is 1000:1, and the TÜV Rheinland certification confirms the reduction of eye strain.

Lenovo Legion R27qc-30 is equipped with various ports and an adjustable stand that allows you to adjust the angle and height of the monitor. The device weighs 6.1 kg. Currently, it can be purchased in China for $195, but there is no information on global availability yet.

ASUS has started accepting orders for the ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP gaming monitor. This 31.5-inch display is equipped with a WOLED matrix with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels and a refresh rate of 240 Hz.

The main feature of the novelty is the support of two modes of operation: in the mode with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, the maximum refresh rate increases to 480 Hz. This function should especially interest e-sportsmen and fans of dynamic games.

The ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP monitor is equipped with a response time of 0.03 ms (from gray to gray), a peak brightness of 1300 cd/m² and cooling, which reduces the risk of burnout of the OLED panel. The device also has a VESA DisplayHDR 400 certificate True Black covers 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Acer introduced the new Predator X32 X3 QD-OLED monitor, equipped with a 31.5-inch display with a QD-OLED matrix. The device supports HDR10 technology and is certified according to the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 standard. The screen resolution is 4K, the refresh rate reaches 240 Hz, and the curvature of the panel is 1700R.

The monitor is equipped with a KVM switch, which allows you to control several devices with the help of a single keyboard and mouse, as well as built-in speakers with a power of 5 W. Available ports include two DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.1, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-B and one USB Type-C with DisplayPort Alt Mode support and charging power up to 65 W.