BMW Releases M3 GTR inspired by NFS Most Wanted01.12.24
To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Need for Speed series, BMW has unveiled a restored M3 GTR in the iconic blue and silver color scheme that became the symbol of the 2005 NFS Most Wanted game. This special edition car has become iconic due to its association with the game, as almost 75% of all Google searches for the word M3 GTR are related to NFS content.
The history of the BMW M3 GTR begins in 2000 with the release of the E46 M3, which actively participated in various European races, ensuring the popularity of the car. However, in the US market, where plans for participation in local races began, there was competition from Porsche and Chevrolet, and in order to compete, BMW decided to replace the six-cylinder S54 engine with a V8. This allowed the creation of a special series of cars with a lightweight and powerful P60B40 engine, which was used in the race. However, to homologate this engine, 100 examples of the car had to be produced, which was partially accomplished, since only a small number of street versions of the M3 GTR were produced.
The BMW M3 GTR has won many races, most notably the ALMS GT series in 2001. Jörg Müller and I.I. Lehto brought victory to BMW Motorsport, with Müller becoming champion that season. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Need for Speed series, BMW has unveiled a restored E46 M3 GTR, which will be on display at BMW Welt in Munich until January 2025.
BMW Releases M3 GTR inspired by NFS Most Wanted
