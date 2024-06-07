Blackview Oscal Pilot 2 protected smartphone get 2 screens, 2 flashlights and 8800 mAh battery

The Blackview company introduced a new Oscal Pilot 2 smartphone, which is designed for use in difficult conditions. Oscal Pilot 2 is equipped with two screens: a main 6.5-inch display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, as well as an additional round 1.3-inch screen on the back panel for convenient viewing of messages.

The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The smartphone runs on the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, which provides sufficient power, although it does not support 5G. The device is equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in memory, which can be expanded using a memory card.

Oscal Pilot 2 has a large 8800mAh battery that supports fast charging up to 45W. The main camera received a resolution of 50 MP with a Samsung Isocell GN5 sensor, in addition there is an ultra-wide-angle camera. The built-in LED flashlight has a brightness of 170 lumens and a range of 18 meters.

The smartphone weighs 368 g, its thickness is 17 mm. The device withstands submersion under water and drops from a height of 1.2 meters, and is also capable of operating in a wide temperature range from -20ºC to 60ºC.

Blackview Oscal Pilot 2 is available in three color options: orange, black and green at a price of $279.99.