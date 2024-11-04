Beyerdynamic DT 1770 Pro and DT 1990 Pro MKII headphones feature improved 45mm TESLA.45 drivers04.11.24
Beyerdynamic has introduced the updated DT 1770 Pro and DT 1990 Pro MKII studio headphones with improved 45mm TESLA.45 drivers that deliver higher sound resolution and reduced distortion, making them an excellent choice for audio professionals. The DT 1990 Pro MKII headphones have an open design and are better suited for mixing and mastering sound, while the DT 1770 Pro MKII headphones are closed, with effective sound isolation, ideal for recording.
Ear pads with a memory effect make the headphones comfortable even during prolonged wear, evenly distributing the pressure. The DT 1770 Pro model includes velor and leather ear cushions, while the DT 1990 Pro has two types of velour, giving several sound options.
Both models have detachable mini-XLR cables that can be swapped out for longer ones or with USB-C for mobile use. The kit comes with a hard case and two cables: a straight 3 meter cable and a coiled 5 meter cable. Both devices are available to order on Beyerdynamic’s website for $599, and the DT 1990 Pro MKII is already available for pre-order on Amazon with shipping starting in mid-November.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
The Logitech M196 mouse is designed for work, affordable, convenient in size, wireless, and lasts all year on a battery. What else is needed?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Beyerdynamic DT 1770 Pro and DT 1990 Pro MKII headphones feature improved 45mm TESLA.45 driversearphones
Beyerdynamic has introduced the updated DT 1770 Pro and DT 1990 Pro MKII studio headphones with improved 45mm TESLA.45 drivers that provide higher sound resolution and reduced distortion
Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro works up to 21 days from the batteryfitness-tracker Xiaomi
The company Xiaomi presented the new fitness tracker Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro. The device is equipped with a 1.74-inch AMOLED display with a brightness of up to 1200 nits.