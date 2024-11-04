Beyerdynamic DT 1770 Pro and DT 1990 Pro MKII headphones feature improved 45mm TESLA.45 drivers

Beyerdynamic has introduced the updated DT 1770 Pro and DT 1990 Pro MKII studio headphones with improved 45mm TESLA.45 drivers that deliver higher sound resolution and reduced distortion, making them an excellent choice for audio professionals. The DT 1990 Pro MKII headphones have an open design and are better suited for mixing and mastering sound, while the DT 1770 Pro MKII headphones are closed, with effective sound isolation, ideal for recording.

Ear pads with a memory effect make the headphones comfortable even during prolonged wear, evenly distributing the pressure. The DT 1770 Pro model includes velor and leather ear cushions, while the DT 1990 Pro has two types of velour, giving several sound options.

Both models have detachable mini-XLR cables that can be swapped out for longer ones or with USB-C for mobile use. The kit comes with a hard case and two cables: a straight 3 meter cable and a coiled 5 meter cable. Both devices are available to order on Beyerdynamic’s website for $599, and the DT 1990 Pro MKII is already available for pre-order on Amazon with shipping starting in mid-November.