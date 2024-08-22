Bethesda has released preliminary system requirements for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

MachineGames and Bethesda continue to reveal details of their upcoming action adventure Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, based on the cult film series. The developers recently published the minimum system requirements for the game on the project’s Steam page.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be released on December 9 on PC (Steam) and Xbox Series, including Game Pass. In the spring of 2025, the game will also be available on PlayStation 5.

It is important to note that this information is not yet complete, since it does not indicate how much free space is required to install the game. However, it is already known that for comfortable operation of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle you will need an SSD drive.

operating system: 64-bit Windows 10;

processor: at least Intel Core i7 3.3 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 3.1 GHz;

RAM: from 16 GB;

video card: NVIDIA Geforce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 and higher;

storage: SSD.

Earlier, Gamesindustry.biz analyzed which games on the IGN Playlist platform users most often add to their wishlist. Grand Theft Auto VI became the leader, which is not surprising, given the popularity of the franchise from Rockstar Games, although the release of this game is scheduled for 2025.

In second place is Star Wars Outlaws, which has already attracted significant attention from players. The game is being developed by Ubisoft, and its release is expected at the end of August this year.

Third place was taken by Hades II, whose popularity increased due to early access to the game. The fourth position is occupied by the PS5 exclusive Marvel’s Wolverine, and the fifth by Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. The remake of Silent Hill 2 is in sixth place, followed by Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Black Myth: Wukong and Metroid Prime 4, which rounds out the top ten most anticipated games.