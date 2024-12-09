Battery icon in Windows 11 will be colorful09.12.24
Microsoft has decided to update the battery icon in Windows 11, making it more informative. The latest Dev Channel update features a redesigned icon that replaces the familiar black-and-white design.
Now the battery icon on the taskbar will display the charge level with greater accuracy and will be supplemented with color coding. Green color signals the charging process, and yellow indicates the activated power saving mode. These changes will help users assess the battery status faster and more conveniently.
The updated design is available for testing in the Dev Channel build 26120.2510. However, to activate the new icon, users may need the ViVeTool program. It is noteworthy that the changes only affected the taskbar: the lock screen will retain the previous version of the icon for now.
Microsoft continues to improve Windows 11, making the interface more visually attractive and functional. The new battery icon is a step towards a more intuitive user experience.
Windows 11 will soon have the ability to reassign the Copilot key to other actions. Microsoft is currently testing this feature in the Windows 11 Build 27729 test build, as well as for Windows Insiders via the Canary Channel. Microsoft has not officially announced the implementation of this feature yet, but if the testing is successful, the option will be added to one of the upcoming system updates.
The feature will be useful for users who prefer to do without the AI assistant. Reassigning the key will allow you to use the button for other tasks, for example, quickly calling programs or executing system commands. This is relevant not only for Copilot+ series laptops, but also for new keyboards that have an AI-bot activation key.
This innovation will allow users to customize the keyboard according to their preferences, providing greater flexibility and convenience when working with Windows 11.
The latest Windows 11 Dev Channel update features a redesigned icon that replaces the familiar black and white design.
