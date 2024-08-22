Baseus Magnetic Rotating Stand Power Bank – portable battery stand with magnetic attachment

Baseus has announced a new accessory for smartphones, which is a magnetic external battery with support for MagSafe technology. The Baseus Magnetic Rotating Stand Power Bank model is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and supports magnetic charging up to 15W.

One of the key features of the new product is a built-in stand that can rotate 360 ​​degrees, which allows you to conveniently use the device in different positions. Baseus also has a USB-C port that supports 20W Power Delivery fast charging. According to the manufacturer, this battery can charge the iPhone 15 Pro Max to 43% in just 30 minutes.

Baseus Magnetic Rotating Stand Power Bank is compatible not only with Apple devices but also with other smartphones like Samsung, Tecno, Oppo and more. The device weighs 147 grams and measures 71×108×13 mm. The Baseus battery is now available for purchase in China for $28.

Formerly Baseus introduced its new model of budget TWS headphones, designated Encok WM01. These headphones have a vacuum design and are advantageously distinguished by the use of the Bluetooth 5.3 module, which guarantees a stable and effective wireless connection. An additional bonus is the low audio delay mode of only 0.06 seconds.

Baseus Encok WM01 headphones have two microphones that are responsible for noise cancellation during phone calls. As for autonomy, they are enough for about 5 hours in working mode, and the charging case included in the set extends this period to 25 hours. Charge the headphones via the USB-C port.

Baseus Encok WM01 are sold at an affordable price estimated at $11. Also, for convenience, you can use the proprietary application for adjusting the parameters of the headphones.