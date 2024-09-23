Audi RS e-tron GT Performance with two 925 hp engines. accelerates to a hundred in 2.4 seconds23.09.24
Audi presented its most powerful production car – the electric RS e-tron GT Performance, which became the first fully electric model in the RS line. The electric car is equipped with two electric motors: a newly developed 415 kW (556 hp) unit is installed on the rear axle, and a 252 kW (338 hp) front engine. In total, they generate 680 kW (925 hp) or 912 hp. in Launch Control mode, which allows you to accelerate to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds. During testing, the car showed the best result – 2.4 seconds.
The Audi RS e-tron GT Performance is equipped with a 105 kWh battery that provides a range of up to 533 km. Fast charging with a power of up to 320 kW allows you to charge the battery from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes. An important feature of the car is an advanced thermal control system that monitors the health of the battery, engines and interior for optimal operation in any conditions.
Car suspension deserves special attention. The standard pneumatic system with 2-chamber/2-valve suspension technology provides a balance between comfort and sporty dynamics. An optional active suspension system offers precise control of each wheel for improved handling.
The interior of the RS e-tron GT Performance is decorated with matte carbon inserts, the seats are adjustable in 18 directions, and the upholstery is made using the signature Serpentine Green line. The basic price of the car starts from €160,500, and with additional options it can reach €220,000.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
The new generation of Sony’s flagship in-channel headphones has been equipped with new drivers, leaving the same autonomy and numerous algorithm buns. Let’s see if everything is so rosy in the Sony WF-1000XM5 model
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Audi RS e-tron GT Performance with two 925 hp engines. accelerates to a hundred in 2.4 secondsAudi electric transport
Audi RS e-tron GT Performance is equipped with a battery with a capacity of 105 kWh, which provides a range of up to 533 km. Fast charging with a power of up to 320 kW allows you to charge the battery from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes
Qualcomm wants to buy Intel, which is currently worth $90 billionbusiness Intel Qualcomm rumors
Under the leadership of CEO Pat Gelsinger, Intel has spent the last three years trying to cope with the crisis, which has not yet brought the expected results