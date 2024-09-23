Audi RS e-tron GT Performance with two 925 hp engines. accelerates to a hundred in 2.4 seconds

Audi presented its most powerful production car – the electric RS e-tron GT Performance, which became the first fully electric model in the RS line. The electric car is equipped with two electric motors: a newly developed 415 kW (556 hp) unit is installed on the rear axle, and a 252 kW (338 hp) front engine. In total, they generate 680 kW (925 hp) or 912 hp. in Launch Control mode, which allows you to accelerate to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds. During testing, the car showed the best result – 2.4 seconds.

The Audi RS e-tron GT Performance is equipped with a 105 kWh battery that provides a range of up to 533 km. Fast charging with a power of up to 320 kW allows you to charge the battery from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes. An important feature of the car is an advanced thermal control system that monitors the health of the battery, engines and interior for optimal operation in any conditions.

Car suspension deserves special attention. The standard pneumatic system with 2-chamber/2-valve suspension technology provides a balance between comfort and sporty dynamics. An optional active suspension system offers precise control of each wheel for improved handling.

The interior of the RS e-tron GT Performance is decorated with matte carbon inserts, the seats are adjustable in 18 directions, and the upholstery is made using the signature Serpentine Green line. The basic price of the car starts from €160,500, and with additional options it can reach €220,000.