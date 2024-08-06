Audi A6 and S6 E-tron received a range of 700 km and charging from 10 to 80% in 21 minutes

Audi is preparing for the release of new models of electric cars in the E-tron line, offering fans of the brand electric versions of the popular mid-size sedan A6 and its sports modification S6. The A6 E-tron concept was first unveiled at the 2021 Auto Shanghai, and the production version looks very close to the original concept.

The front of the car is equipped with slim headlights with adaptive matrix LEDs (only available outside the US) and front grilles with a texture reminiscent of fish scales, surrounded by a dark mask.

At the rear of the car, there are digital OLED panels for the taillights, which can be used as a display for safety communications. Depending on the market, the car can be equipped with either traditional side mirrors or thin virtual mirrors that provide a low drag coefficient of 0.21.

The interior of the A6 E-tron is similar to the new Q6 E-tron, offering three displays that create a “digital scene”, including a 10.9-inch display for the front passenger with a privacy screen. A head-up driver display is also available.

Audi has developed several versions of electric sedans. Among them are the rear-wheel drive A6 E-tron model in the Sportback body, the all-wheel drive modification in the Sportback body and the sporty version of the S6 Sportback. A station wagon version of the A6 E-tron Avant will also be available. The range of one charge is more than 700 km.

The A6 E-tron is based on Volkswagen’s new 800-volt Premium Platform Electric (PPE), which is also used in the Audi Q6 E-tron and Porsche Macan EV. All versions of the A6 E-tron are equipped with 100 kWh batteries (94.4 kWh available for use) and support 270 kW fast charging, which allows the battery to be charged from 10% to 80% in 21 minutes.

The fastest version of the S6 E-tron can accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds thanks to the Start Control traction control system. The maximum power of the S6 is 543 hp, and the maximum speed is 240 km/h.

The new Audi A6 E-tron electric car will go on sale in Europe this September.