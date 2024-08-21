ASUS Zenbook S 16 with AMD Ryzen AI processors and in a metal case cost 94 499 UAH

ASUS announced the arrival of the new Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop on the Ukrainian market, built on the AMD Strix Point platform. This laptop stands out with a 16-inch OLED screen, a thin metal body with Ceraluminum coating and an advanced cooling system that uses an evaporation chamber and two IceBlade fans.

In the top configuration, the Zenbook S 16 is equipped with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, 32 GB of LPDDR5X-7500 RAM and a 2 TB PCIe 4.0 solid-state drive. The graphics are handled by the Radeon 890M integrated video core. Other features include a Wi-Fi 7/Bluetooth 5.4 wireless module, a Microsoft Pluto security module, an infrared webcam with Windows Hello support, and a 78 Wh battery.

The screen has a resolution of 2880×1800 pixels, 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color palette, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification. It is also worth noting the body thickness of only 11 mm, an audio subsystem with six Copilots. The processor operates at a TDP of 28 watts with minimal noise from the cooling system.

Official sales will begin at the end of the month, and the price of the top configuration will be 94,499 hryvnias. ASUS Zenbook S 16 will be available in gray and white.