ASUS Zenbook S 14 (UX5406) with Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) and built-in NPU announced for Ukraine01.10.24
ASUS announced the start of sales in Ukraine of the new Zenbook S 14 (UX5406) laptop, which is characterized by an ultra-thin design and high performance. It is one of the lightest and most portable 14-inch ASUS AI PC notebooks, designed for premium users who value sophisticated style and modern technology.
ASUS Zenbook S 14 (UX5406) case is made of Ceraluminum material. The laptop is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) processor with an Intel Arc graphics core and an NPU artificial intelligence module with a performance of up to 47 TOPS. A special feature of the device is the evaporation chamber, which provides effective cooling, allowing the processor to work at a TDP of up to 28 W with minimal noise.
Main characteristics of Zenbook S 14:
- Materials: The case is made of the innovative Ceraluminum material
- Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) with Intel Arc graphics core and built-in NPU for AI with performance up to 47 TOPS.
- Cooling: Ultra-thin evaporative chamber, which allows the processor to work with a TDP of up to 28 W with minimal noise.
- Display: ASUS Lumina OLED with 3K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, certified by Pantone and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 standards, providing 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.
- RAM: Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X, as well as 1 TB SSD with PCIe® 4.0 interface.
- Battery: 72 Wh capacity provides autonomous operation for a whole day.
- Interfaces: Two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, audio jack and card reader.
- Audio: Four speakers certified by Harman Kardon with Dolby Atmos® for high-quality sound.
The Zenbook S 14 laptop is already available in Ukraine and combines innovative technologies, power and an ecological approach in a premium design. The device is available in two colors: Zumaia Gray and Scandinavian White.
You can watch the online broadcast of the ASUS Zenbook S 14 (UX5406) presentation on the ASUS Ukraine channel.
ASUS announced the start of sales in Ukraine of the new Zenbook S 14 (UX5406) laptop, which is characterized by an ultra-thin design and high performance
