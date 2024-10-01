ASUS Zenbook S 14 (UX5406) ​​with Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) and built-in NPU announced for Ukraine

ASUS announced the start of sales in Ukraine of the new Zenbook S 14 (UX5406) ​​laptop, which is characterized by an ultra-thin design and high performance. It is one of the lightest and most portable 14-inch ASUS AI PC notebooks, designed for premium users who value sophisticated style and modern technology.



ASUS Zenbook S 14 (UX5406) ​​case is made of Ceraluminum material. The laptop is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) processor with an Intel Arc graphics core and an NPU artificial intelligence module with a performance of up to 47 TOPS. A special feature of the device is the evaporation chamber, which provides effective cooling, allowing the processor to work at a TDP of up to 28 W with minimal noise.

Main characteristics of Zenbook S 14:

Materials: The case is made of the innovative Ceraluminum material

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) with Intel Arc graphics core and built-in NPU for AI with performance up to 47 TOPS.

Cooling: Ultra-thin evaporative chamber, which allows the processor to work with a TDP of up to 28 W with minimal noise.

Display: ASUS Lumina OLED with 3K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, certified by Pantone and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 standards, providing 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.

RAM: Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X, as well as 1 TB SSD with PCIe® 4.0 interface.

Battery: 72 Wh capacity provides autonomous operation for a whole day.

Interfaces: Two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, audio jack and card reader.

Audio: Four speakers certified by Harman Kardon with Dolby Atmos® for high-quality sound.

The Zenbook S 14 laptop is already available in Ukraine and combines innovative technologies, power and an ecological approach in a premium design. The device is available in two colors: Zumaia Gray and Scandinavian White.

You can watch the online broadcast of the ASUS Zenbook S 14 (UX5406) ​​presentation on the ASUS Ukraine channel.