Asus Zenbook A14 get Qualcomm SoC and work up to 32 hours with battery10.01.25
ASUS introduced the new Zenbook A14 laptop at CES 2025, which was jokingly called the Zenbook Air at the presentation, hinting at competition with the MacBook Air. The laptop weighs less than 1 kg, which is about 250 g lighter than the MacBook Air. At the same time, the Zenbook A14 surpasses Apple’s ultraportable laptop in many respects. It is equipped with a 14-inch OLED screen and can work up to 32 hours without recharging. The only limitation is the use of Qualcomm Snapdragon X and X Elite chips, which may cause compatibility problems with some older Windows applications and devices.
One of the key features of the device is the ASUS Ceraluminum coating, which is noticeably different from the usual metal case. This premium ASUS material was previously used in a limited number of models, but is now present on almost all surfaces of the laptop, including the top cover, keyboard and bottom panel.
Thanks to the improved latches, the laptop can be easily opened with one hand. The model is equipped with a wide range of ports, including USB Type A, two USB Type C connectors, HDMI 2.1 and a headphone jack. Such ports are rarely found in Apple’s ultra-thin laptops. The keys have a travel of 1.3 mm, and the top of the case is located IR camera with a resolution of 1080p. Sound is provided by speakers with Dolby Atmos, and wireless communication is supported by the Wi-Fi 7 module.
The Zenbook A14 is available in several configurations. The base model with a Snapdragon X Plus processor and 16 GB of RAM is offered at a price of $ 900, having a slightly thicker body weighing 1.09 kg. The lightest version weighing 990 g costs $ 1100 and is equipped with a Snapdragon X Elite chip with 32 GB of RAM.
