Asus will release 24 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 graphics card in ROG Astral, ROG Strix, TUF Gaming and Prime series

Asus has introduced a new line of graphics cards based on the Nvidia Blackwell architecture – GeForce RTX 50. Among the new products stands out the ultimate ROG Astral series, which offers both air and liquid cooling for enthusiasts and gamers. Other graphics cards are divided between the ROG Strix, Asus TUF Gaming and ASUS Prime lines.

The ROG Astral series received the first-of-its-kind graphics cards with four fans, which provides 20% more airflow and pressure compared to previous three-fan models. This reduces hot spots and increases clock speeds. Additionally, an Asus evaporation chamber with improved heat pipes has been used for better heat dissipation.

To improve heat transfer between the GPU and the radiator, the ROG Astral uses a phase-change thermal pad. It liquefies when heated, filling in irregularities and providing optimal contact, which improves cooling and increases durability. For liquid cooling, the ROG Astral LC GeForce RTX 5090 is equipped with a cold plate and a 360mm radiator.

ROG Astral Series models:

ROG Astral LC GeForce RTX 5090 / OC Edition

ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 / OC Edition

ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 / OC Edition

Asus ROG Strix – Performance and Style The ROG Strix lineup features a ventilated exoskeleton for better cooling, phase-change thermal pads, and a Dual BIOS switch. It also supports Aura Sync lighting synchronization.

ROG Strix models:

ROG Strix GeForce RTX 5070 Ti/OC Edition

ROG Strix GeForce RTX 5070/OC Edition (скоро у продажу)

Asus TUF Gaming – reliability and durability The TUF Gaming series is known for its military-grade reliability. It uses phase-change thermal interfaces, PCB coatings, military-grade components and TUF 5K metal capacitors.

TUF Gaming models:

TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5090/OC Edition

TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5080/OC Edition

TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Ti/OC Edition

TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070/OC Edition

Asus Prime — compactness and affordability The Prime line is designed for compact PCs, equipped with a trephination cooling system and an evaporation chamber in RTX 5080 models.

Asus Prime models:

Prime GeForce RTX 5080/OC Edition

Prime GeForce RTX 5070 Ti/OC Edition

Prime GeForce RTX 5070/OC Edition

Integration with power supplies and AI All GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards are compatible with ROG Thor III and ROG Strix Platinum power supplies that support ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.0 standards. ASUS recommends units with GPU-First technology for voltage stabilization and GaN MOSFETs for increased efficiency. MuseTree for AI-powered image creation is also presented.