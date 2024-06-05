ASUS at Computex 2024: laptops with AMD Ryzen AI 300, Intel Core Ultra 200V and Qualcomm processors

At Computex 2024, ASUS unveiled several new laptop models, some of which were showcased by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. Special attention was paid to models equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX video cards and new AMD Strix Point APU hybrid processors. These processors had not yet been officially announced at the time of the presentation, adding to the intrigue and anticipation among exhibitors and technology fans.

In addition, ASUS showed new laptops equipped with Intel Core Ultra 200V (Lunar Lake) processors and chips from Qualcomm. Intel Core Ultra 200V processors are the latest generation designed for increased performance and energy efficiency. At the same time, models with Qualcomm chips emphasize ASUS’ commitment to diversity and integration of various processor architectures into its devices.

ASUS laptops at Computex 2024

ASUS Zenbook S 16 received an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor (Ryzen Al 300 series). This device weighs 1.5 kg and is 1.1 cm thick.

ASUS Zenbook S 14 is based on the next-generation Intel Core Ultra processor with artificial intelligence features, which is expected in the second half of 2024.



ASUS TUF A16 and TUF A14 are aimed at gamers. The TUF A16 (FA608) model boasts an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, GeForce RTX 4070, 4060 or 4050 graphics card, PCIe 4.0 storage up to 2 TB and a 16-inch resolution display. The TUF A14 (FA401) features an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, a GeForce RTX 4060 or 4050 graphics card, and a 14-inch 2.5K display.

The ROG Zephyrus G16 (GA605) gaming laptop features an AMD Ryzen Al 9 HX 370 processor and an RTX 4070 graphics card.

ASUS ExpertBook P5 is designed for professional users and small business companies. It is equipped with a next-generation Intel Core Ultra processor (Intel Core Ultra 200 Lunar Lake).

ASUS ProArt P16 received an AMD Ryzen Al 300 processor (Ryzen AI 9 HX 370) and an RTX 4070 video card. The device weighing 1.8 kg contains a 4K OLED display and is aimed at creative professionals.



The ASUS ProArt PX13 also offers an AMD Ryzen Al 300 processor with an RTX 4070 graphics card. This model includes a 3K OLED display, a 73 Wh battery, weighs 1.38 kg and is 15.8 mm thick.

ASUS ProArt PZ13 weighs only 0.85 kg. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon X chip and a 3K ASUS Lumina OLED screen, and can work as a tablet or laptop with a detachable full-size keyboard. The device complies with the MIL-STD-810H standard and has an IP52 water and dust protection rating.

ASUS also introduced Vivobook S 15 laptops with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X chip and Vivobook S14/S15 based on AMD Ryzen Al 300 processors.