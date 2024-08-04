ASUS Adol Book Air 14 is a laptop with a built-in perfume fragrance04.08.24
ASUS has introduced the Adol Book Air 14, the world’s first laptop with a built-in aroma, developed in collaboration with the famous perfume brand Anna Sui.
The device has a design with a purple body and a changeable fragrance that is attached to magnets on the outer cover. The set comes with three plates with different scents, as well as a bag, a mouse and an additional Anna Sui’s Elf perfume.
Adol Book Air 14 is equipped with a 14-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2880×1880 and a refresh rate of 240 Hz. Inside is an AMD Ryzen 9 8945H processor, 32 GB of LPDDR5X-7500 memory and a 1 TB SSD with a PCIe 4.0 interface. The 75 Wh battery provides up to 14 hours of operation in 1080p video playback mode.
The aroma-oriented laptop has so far only been announced for the Chinese market with an MSRP of 6,999 yuan (approximately $974).
