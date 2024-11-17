Artificial intelligence will be able to track the location of microbes on the body17.11.24
An artificial intelligence tool developed by researchers at Lund University is a breakthrough in using the microbiome to track a person’s locations. environments – from urban conditions to natural ecosystems.
The algorithm was trained on large data sets, which allowed to achieve high accuracy. In 92% of cases, mGPS was able to correctly identify the city from which the samples were taken. subway in Hong Kong, which are only 172 meters apart.
This AI tool can find a wide range of applications, from tracking the spread of diseases and identifying sources of infection, to improving the planning of urban spaces and monitoring sanitation.
