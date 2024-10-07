Artificial intelligence Gemini will manage events in the Google calendar

Google is actively developing its Gemini voice assistant, which has now received integration with Google Calendar. It allows users to manage events via @Google Calendar commands: create, edit and delete them both on mobile devices and in the web version. Users can set a name, description, location and time for events. However, while editing some details such as description or location is limited, Google plans to expand these options in the future.

This integration makes Gemini more competitive against other digital assistants like Siri or Alexa. Samsung is also preparing an updated version of the Bixby assistant with AI elements, which will be presented with One UI 7.0.

Google can integrate its newest AI assistant, Gemini, into Android Auto. In the latest version of Android Auto v12.8.143544, hints were found indicating this possibility, including a Gemini icon.

Gemini Live, Google’s latest digital assistant, is rumored to be coming to Android Auto. This feature requires a Google One AI Premium subscription.

Gemini’s integration with Android Auto will not require additional hardware, allowing users to take advantage of the AI ​​assistant’s capabilities without having to upgrade their devices.

Gemini is a new generation of digital assistants from Google, designed to replace the functions of Google Assistant and has improved capabilities of artificial intelligence. Although the function is still is under development, its implementation in Android Auto can improve the user experience during trips.