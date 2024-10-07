Artificial intelligence Gemini will manage events in the Google calendar07.10.24
Google is actively developing its Gemini voice assistant, which has now received integration with Google Calendar. It allows users to manage events via @Google Calendar commands: create, edit and delete them both on mobile devices and in the web version. Users can set a name, description, location and time for events. However, while editing some details such as description or location is limited, Google plans to expand these options in the future.
This integration makes Gemini more competitive against other digital assistants like Siri or Alexa. Samsung is also preparing an updated version of the Bixby assistant with AI elements, which will be presented with One UI 7.0.
Google can integrate its newest AI assistant, Gemini, into Android Auto. In the latest version of Android Auto v12.8.143544, hints were found indicating this possibility, including a Gemini icon.
Gemini Live, Google’s latest digital assistant, is rumored to be coming to Android Auto. This feature requires a Google One AI Premium subscription.
Gemini’s integration with Android Auto will not require additional hardware, allowing users to take advantage of the AI assistant’s capabilities without having to upgrade their devices.
Gemini is a new generation of digital assistants from Google, designed to replace the functions of Google Assistant and has improved capabilities of artificial intelligence. Although the function is still is under development, its implementation in Android Auto can improve the user experience during trips.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
Almost immediately after testing two Baseus 20,000mAh 20W power banks, we got access to the 22W model. There are more differences than it seems
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Artificial intelligence Gemini will manage events in the Google calendarartificial intelligence Google
AI from Google will manage events: create, edit and delete them, both on mobile devices and in the web version.
Acer Chromebook Plus buyers will get Gemini AI Premium and 2TB of Google Drive for 1 year for freeAcer Chrome laptop promo
As part of the promotion, owners of new Acer Chromebook Plus receive an annual Google Gemini Advanced II subscription and 2 TB of disk space in Google Drive.