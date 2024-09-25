ARRL removed 60 VPN applications from the Russian App Store without advertising25.09.24
From July to September 2024, Apple removed 60 VPN applications from the Russian App Store. According to the GreatFire project, which monitors censored sites, the total number of unblockable applications has reached 98.
“Meduza” and “Roskomsvoboda”, referring to GreatFire’s research, reported that Apple removed the mentioned programs “without much fuss.” At the same time, according to Roskomnadzor, on July 4, only 25 applications were requested to be removed. There is currently no information on the department’s possible further demands on Apple.
Popular services such as NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Proton VPN are among the remote apps, the study found. In total, experts tested 360 VPN applications to analyze their availability in the Russian App Store segment, using the App Store Monitor platform, which monitors access to applications in different countries.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
The new generation of Sony’s flagship in-channel headphones has been equipped with new drivers, leaving the same autonomy and numerous algorithm buns. Let’s see if everything is so rosy in the Sony WF-1000XM5 model
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Xiaomi overtook Apple in terms of the number of smartphones sold, taking second place in the world and first in Ukrainesmartphone statistics Xiaomi
In August 2024, Xiaomi achieved significant success, ranking second among the largest smartphone manufacturers in the world, second only to Samsung, while overtaking Apple
ARRL removed 60 VPN applications from the Russian App Store without advertisingapplications VPN
According to the GreatFire project, which monitors censored sites, the total number of unblockable applications has reached 98.