ARRL removed 60 VPN applications from the Russian App Store without advertising

From July to September 2024, Apple removed 60 VPN applications from the Russian App Store. According to the GreatFire project, which monitors censored sites, the total number of unblockable applications has reached 98.

“Meduza” and “Roskomsvoboda”, referring to GreatFire’s research, reported that Apple removed the mentioned programs “without much fuss.” At the same time, according to Roskomnadzor, on July 4, only 25 applications were requested to be removed. There is currently no information on the department’s possible further demands on Apple.

Popular services such as NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Proton VPN are among the remote apps, the study found. In total, experts tested 360 VPN applications to analyze their availability in the Russian App Store segment, using the App Store Monitor platform, which monitors access to applications in different countries.