Apple will show the iPhone 16 in an hour

Today, September 9, Apple will hold an event called “It’s Glowtime”, where it will present several key innovations. The presentation will start at 19:00 Kyiv time.

Among the expected announcements is the iPhone 16 line of smartphones, which includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

According to the rumors, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will get dual cameras, and the iPhone 16 Pro will have a 5x zoom like the Pro Max. The screen size of the iPhone 16 Pro will increase from 6.1 to 6.3 inches, and the size of the iPhone 16 Pro Max – from 6.7 to 6.9 inches.

Regarding the parameters, the memory of the standard iPhone 16 will be increased from 6 GB to 8 GB to meet the minimum requirements of Apple Intelligence. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus can be equipped with the standard version of the A18, while the Pro series can be equipped with the A18 Pro.

The presentation of the 10th generation Apple Watch, updated AirPods 4 in two versions and AirPods Max 2 are also expected.

The event will begin and can be viewed on Apple’s official YouTube channel, where a live broadcast is planned. Also expected is the announcement of iOS 18, which should be released later in September