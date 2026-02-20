Apple to introduce budget smartphone iPhone 17e

Apple will hold a global presentation of new devices in early March, although it was previously expected that the event would take place in February. The manufacturer has already sent invitations to selected media for a special event called Apple Experience.

The Apple event is scheduled for March 4 at 15:00 Central European Time and will be held simultaneously in several cities around the world – New York, London and Shanghai. The company does not disclose details of the program and the scale of the presentation, limiting itself to the wording of “a special Apple Experience event”.

The manufacturer is expected to present a number of new products during the event. Among them are the budget iPhone 17e smartphone, updated MacBook Pro laptops with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, as well as the eighth generation iPad Air and the twelfth generation of the basic iPad. In addition, analysts and insiders allow the announcement of a new Apple Studio Display and a more affordable MacBook based on the A18 chip.

Most of these devices have been leaked and rumored for a long time, so their debuts in early March seem like a logical continuation of the company’s device lineup update.