Apple MacBook Air with OLED display won’t be released until 2029

MacBook Air fans who were hoping for an OLED model soon will have to be patient. According to a recent report from The Elec, the release of the MacBook Air with an OLED screen, previously expected in 2027, has now been postponed to 2029.

The report indicates that the delay was due to weak sales of the iPad Pro, which already uses OLED displays. Sales have not met Apple’s expectations, which has affected the company’s plans to introduce OLED in other devices, including the MacBook Air.

In addition, OLED technology still faces reliability issues, including the risk of screen burn-in, although current developments are gradually minimizing this problem.

While the wait for an OLED display in the MacBook Air will continue for a few more years, users will be able to enjoy improved LCD displays that provide decent image quality. In the long term, Apple will likely make OLED displays standard across the entire MacBook line, but that will take time.