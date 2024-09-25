AOC continues to expand its line of gaming monitors by introducing the Q27G12ZE/D model. This 27-inch monitor is equipped with an IPS-matrix with a resolution of 2K (2560×1440 pixels), which provides high image quality. The refresh rate of the screen is 240 Hz, and the response time is only 1 ms, which makes the monitor ideal for dynamic games. Support for Adaptive Sync technology helps to synchronize the refresh rate with the performance of the GPU, eliminating image tearing and lag.

AOC Q27G12ZE/D covers 99% of the sRGB color space and 92% of DCI-P3, which guarantees accurate and rich color reproduction. The screen also supports HDR10, offering improved lighting effects. The maximum brightness of the panel is declared at the level of 300 nits. The monitor is equipped with two HDMI 2.0 ports, two DisplayPort 1.4 and a 3.5 mm audio jack, which makes it versatile for connecting various devices. The novelty has already gone on sale in China at a price of $220.

AOC company expanded its line of gaming monitors by releasing the U32G4ZMN model with an advanced QD-Mini LED panel and 4K resolution. This novelty combines a high refresh rate of 240 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1200 nits, which makes it an attractive choice for gamers seeking high image quality and smooth gameplay. Support for 10-bit color depth and HDR1000 certification provide an extended dynamic range for a more detailed and saturated picture.

The monitor covers 97% of the DCI-P3 color space and 100% of sRGB, which is important for accurate color reproduction, and its static contrast ratio is 3000:1. The response time of 1 ms GTG guarantees minimal delays, which is especially important in dynamic games.

The U32G4ZMN features a convenient stand with adjustable height, tilt, swivel and swivel, as well as compatibility with VESA 100x100mm wall brackets. In terms of connectivity, the monitor is equipped with HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 and USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, which allows you to connect modern devices and accessories.