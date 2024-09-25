AOC Q27G12ZE/D monitor with a 2K screen supports a frequency of 240 Hz25.09.24
23.09.24
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
The new generation of Sony’s flagship in-channel headphones has been equipped with new drivers, leaving the same autonomy and numerous algorithm buns. Let’s see if everything is so rosy in the Sony WF-1000XM5 model
23.09.24 | 05.10
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
20.09.24 | 05.23
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
16.09.24 | 05.16
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
13.09.24 | 05.56
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
09.09.24 | 05.59
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
05.09.24 | 05.15
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
26.08.24 | 05.47
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
19.08.24 | 05.32
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
14.08.24 | 06.02
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
10.08.24 | 05.40
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
29.07.24 | 04.59
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
26.07.24 | 05.15
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
22.07.24 | 06.04
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
25.09.24 | 18.06
AOC Q27G12ZE/D covers 99% of the sRGB color space and 92% of DCI-P3, which guarantees accurate and rich color reproduction
25.09.24 | 14.03
Logitech G502 X Plus AL Edition – a special aluminum version of the mouse released in honor of the 10th anniversaryLogitech mouse
For the 10th anniversary of its popular G502 gaming mouse, Logitech presented an exclusive aluminum version of the G502 X Plus AL Edition
25.09.24 | 14.03
25.09.24 | 12.07
Samsung Galaxy Ring will get more size options
25.09.24 | 10.20
Android Auto has gained support for Tesla’s charging standard for electric vehicles
24.09.24 | 18.03
The Tecno Spark 30 smartphone received a MediaTek Helio G91, a 64 MP camera and a 5000 mAh battery
24.09.24 | 16.14
The action camera DJI Action 5 Pro received an improved sensor, a large display and a longer operating time
24.09.24 | 10.16
Electric Porsche Macan with a capacity of up to 639 hp. and with power reserve of up to 613 km costs from UAH 3.4 million
24.09.24 | 08.03
Sony will release the PlayStation 5 Pro in a retro style for the 30th anniversary of the console brand
23.09.24 | 18.06
Snapchat Spectacles 5 AR glasses with increased resolution and viewing angle are only available to developers
23.09.24 | 16.19
The Fractal Design Era 2 case received a top wood panel
23.09.24 | 14.12