AOC introduced two 27-inch gaming monitors

AOC is expanding its line of gaming monitors by releasing a new budget model called the AOC Q27G3ZN and U27B3CF.

AOC Q27G3ZN

AOC expands its line of gaming monitors by releasing a new inexpensive model AOC Q27G3ZN. The monitor is equipped with a 27-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 260 Hz.

The response time is 1 ms, the contrast ratio is 1000:1, and the maximum brightness reaches 450 nits. The screen boasts 128% coverage of the sRGB color gamut and DisplayHDR 400 certification, as well as support for Adaptive-Sync technology. Viewing angles are 178 °.

From ports, the device has HDMI 2.0, DP 1.4 and 3.5 mm audio output. The AOC Q27G3ZN is already available for purchase in China at a price of $260.

AOC U27B3CF

AOC has announced a new AOC U27B3CF monitor on the global market. This device is equipped with a 27-inch screen with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels, a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a maximum brightness of 350 nits. The display supports 94.9% of the DCI-P3 color space and 128.7% – sRGB. The monitor is also equipped with stereo speakers with a total power of 4 W.

In addition, the novelty comes with an integrated USB hub and support for USB-C Power Delivery at 65 W, which allows you to charge connected devices. The monitor is equipped with a height- and tilt-adjustable stand, which provides additional convenience in use.

AOC U27B3CF is already available on the manufacturer’s website at a price of €373.