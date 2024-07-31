AOC introduced two 27-inch gaming monitors31.07.24
AOC is expanding its line of gaming monitors by releasing a new budget model called the AOC Q27G3ZN and U27B3CF.
AOC Q27G3ZN
AOC expands its line of gaming monitors by releasing a new inexpensive model AOC Q27G3ZN. The monitor is equipped with a 27-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 260 Hz.
The response time is 1 ms, the contrast ratio is 1000:1, and the maximum brightness reaches 450 nits. The screen boasts 128% coverage of the sRGB color gamut and DisplayHDR 400 certification, as well as support for Adaptive-Sync technology. Viewing angles are 178 °.
From ports, the device has HDMI 2.0, DP 1.4 and 3.5 mm audio output. The AOC Q27G3ZN is already available for purchase in China at a price of $260.
AOC U27B3CF
AOC has announced a new AOC U27B3CF monitor on the global market. This device is equipped with a 27-inch screen with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels, a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a maximum brightness of 350 nits. The display supports 94.9% of the DCI-P3 color space and 128.7% – sRGB. The monitor is also equipped with stereo speakers with a total power of 4 W.
In addition, the novelty comes with an integrated USB hub and support for USB-C Power Delivery at 65 W, which allows you to charge connected devices. The monitor is equipped with a height- and tilt-adjustable stand, which provides additional convenience in use.
AOC U27B3CF is already available on the manufacturer’s website at a price of €373.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Ordinary people will notice significant changes in smartphones only by direct comparison. To us, after six months of using the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the new S24 Ultra seemed even fresher than we could imagine.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
AOC introduced two 27-inch gaming monitorsAOC monitor
AOC expands its line of gaming monitors by releasing a new budget model called AOC Q27G3ZN and U27B3CF
Tesla against wet towels. The company urges not to wrap the electric car charger with themcharger fun Tesla
One Tesla Model S owner claims that his car was charging at 60 kW, and using a wet towel allowed the speed to increase to 95 kW