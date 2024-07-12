Amazon Echo Spot (2024) smart speaker with a 2.83-inch touch display and Alexa support costs $7912.07.24
Amazon has introduced an updated version of the Echo Spot smart speaker. The new model, Amazon Echo Spot (2024), received an updated appearance and a 2.83-inch touchscreen display.
The display shows information about the time, weather, alarms, album covers and other data. A 1.73-inch front speaker is located under the display of the device.
The Amazon Echo Spot (2024) features built-in microphones that allow users to interact with the Alexa voice assistant using voice commands. On the top of the device there are buttons for adjusting the volume and a button to turn off the microphones.
The Amazon Echo Spot (2024) smart speaker is now available on Amazon for $79.99. If you have a Prime subscription, the price may be cheaper.
