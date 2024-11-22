Ajax introduced a doorbell, IP camera and other new home security systems22.11.24
On November 21, 2024, Ajax Systems held its annual Ajax Special Event, unveiling a number of new security solutions. Among them were new cameras, motion sensors, and updates to the company’s portfolio segmentation.
Ajax IndoorCam, DoorBell and MotionCam Outdoor HighMount
The main novelty was the Wi-Fi video surveillance camera IndoorCam, equipped with a 4 MP sensor with HDR support, infrared illumination up to 8 meters and built-in artificial intelligence for accurate motion detection. The camera has a backup communication channel, which ensures reliable operation even in the absence of the main connection.
Another key announcement was the Ajax DoorBell – a video doorbell with a 4 MP camera, IR illumination up to 6 meters and noise reduction and echo cancellation functions. The device supports communication via Wi-Fi with a radius of up to 500 meters, which significantly exceeds the capabilities of competitors, as well as backup radio protocols Jeweller and Wings. The DoorBell is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2025.
The company also introduced the MotionCam Outdoor HighMount (PhOD) Jeweller, a motion sensor that can be mounted at a height of 2 to 4 meters. The device is equipped with a camera with wide horizontal and vertical viewing angles, ensuring coverage of large areas without blind spots. The sensor operates on batteries for up to three years and will be available in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Ajax Hub BP Jeweller and SpeakerPhone Jeweller
Ajax Systems also introduced two other important new products: the Hub BP Jeweller standalone hub and the SpeakerPhone Jeweller voice module.
Hub BP Jeweller is a hub that does not require a connection to the mains, which makes it ideal for protecting objects that are temporarily unused: unoccupied houses, construction sites or offices. The device is available in two versions – with and without a case. Power is provided by internal or external batteries, which can be both rechargeable and non-rechargeable. Thanks to the advanced energy saving mode, the hub demonstrates impressive autonomy.
SpeakerPhone Jeweller is the first voice module in the Ajax ecosystem. It allows monitoring companies to make direct calls to the facility in case of an alarm. in crisis situations and increases the efficiency of the response.
Ajax Systems has updated the MotionCam series of motion detectors, adding new models with improved photo quality and speed.
MotionCam Jeweller and MotionCam (PhOD) Jeweller now feature HDR technology, new optics and a CMOS sensor, allowing for clearer and more detailed images. The updates provide significantly higher quality verification photos, even in low light.
The new Superior MotionCam HD (PhOD) Jeweller sensor has been added to the series, featuring high-resolution images, HDR technology, and support for the advanced TurboWings protocol. This allows for high-quality image transmission in less than five seconds, which increases the speed and efficiency of response to threats.
Another new product is the Superior MotionCam AM (PhOD) Jeweller, which is additionally equipped with a masking detection system, making it resistant to sabotage attempts. This sensor has an improved photo verification function and a reduced blind zone, which allows for more accurate detection of movement on the object.
The new devices demonstrate Ajax Systems’ desire to provide not only a high level of security, but also the quality of technology for the comfort of users and professionals.
