Acer Swift Go, Swift Edge 16 and Swift X 14 – you can already buy 9 updated laptop models in Ukraine

Acer announced the start of sales in Ukraine of nine new laptops from the Swift family. These various models are suitable both for fans of computer games and online entertainment, and for performing tasks related to the use of AI. The webcam and array of microphones in the new laptops use AI to improve image quality, filter noise and blur the background. Acer PurifiedView and Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0 AI functions will prove useful during streaming, video conferencing or team games.

Acer Swift Edge 16

The new lightweight 16-inch Acer Swift Edge 16 laptop is equipped with a metal body made of durable alloy and weighs only 1.23 kg. It includes an 8-core AMD Ryzen processor with a Radeon graphics core, up to 32 GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2 TB of storage. The True Black 500 OLED display with a resolution of 3.2 K (3200×2000 pixels) provides a refresh rate of 120 Hz, coverage of 100% of the DCI-P3 color space and a brightness of 500 nits. The Microsoft Pluton chip, a fingerprint reader and the Windows Hello function are responsible for the security of the device. The laptop is also equipped with two USB 4 ports, a Wi-Fi 7 module and a webcam with a resolution of 1440p that supports AI functions.

Acer Swift Go 14/16

Versions Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-73T) with a diagonal of 14 inches and Swift Go 16 (SFG16-72) with a 16-inch screen are based on Intel processors up to Core Ultra 9 and ARC Graphics. The Swift Go 14 (SFG14-63) model uses the AMD platform and Ryzen 8040 series processors. Configurations include up to 32 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage. Display options include both classic IPS FHD 14 inches and OLED WQXGA+ panels. The battery provides up to 15 hours of autonomous operation. Additional features include a keyboard backlight, a fingerprint scanner, two USB 4 Type-C ports and a Wi-Fi 6 module.

Acer Swift X 14

Acer Swift X 14 (SFX14-72G) laptops are powerful systems for work, creativity and entertainment. They use Intel processors up to Core Ultra 7 and discrete graphics cards up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070. Configurations can also include up to 32 GB of DDR5 RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage. All this is offered in a body weighing 1.5 kg. The OLED 2.8K (2880×1800) display with a diagonal of 14.5 inches provides a frequency of 120 Hz and coverage of 100% of the DCI-P3 palette. The equipment includes four USB ports, two of which are USB 4 Type-C, a fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth LE wireless interfaces, an HDMI port and a MicroSD card reader.

You can buy Acer laptops in Ukraine at the following prices: