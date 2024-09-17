Acer Predator X49 V gaming monitor with a curved wide-format QD-OLED matrix from Samsung was estimated at $1,600

Acer introduced the Predator X49 V gaming monitor equipped with a 48.9-inch QD-OLED panel from Samsung Display. The device is designed for gamers, offering a high resolution of 5120 x 1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. Thanks to the support of AMD FreeSync Premium, the monitor manages to achieve a minimum response time of 0.03 ms, which ensures the smoothest image possible. Brightness reaches a peak value of 1000 nits, and HDR10 support and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification improve color and contrast quality.

The Predator X49 V is equipped with 5W stereo speakers and a rich set of ports, including HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, USB Type-C with a power of up to 90W, USB Type-A, USB Type-B and a 3.5mm audio jack. Ease of use is ensured by an adjustable stand and picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture functions, as well as a KVM switch for controlling multiple devices.

The price of the novelty will be 1,600 dollars, but the exact date of the start of sales has not yet been announced.