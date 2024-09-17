Acer Predator X49 V gaming monitor with a curved wide-format QD-OLED matrix from Samsung was estimated at $1,60017.09.24
Acer introduced the Predator X49 V gaming monitor equipped with a 48.9-inch QD-OLED panel from Samsung Display. The device is designed for gamers, offering a high resolution of 5120 x 1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. Thanks to the support of AMD FreeSync Premium, the monitor manages to achieve a minimum response time of 0.03 ms, which ensures the smoothest image possible. Brightness reaches a peak value of 1000 nits, and HDR10 support and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification improve color and contrast quality.
The Predator X49 V is equipped with 5W stereo speakers and a rich set of ports, including HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, USB Type-C with a power of up to 90W, USB Type-A, USB Type-B and a 3.5mm audio jack. Ease of use is ensured by an adjustable stand and picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture functions, as well as a KVM switch for controlling multiple devices.
The price of the novelty will be 1,600 dollars, but the exact date of the start of sales has not yet been announced.
Ajax Systems continued to expand its ecosystem of devices by introducing video surveillance cameras and a video recorder for managing video streams. A fairly conservative and established type of device, traditionally for the company, was supported by deep development of software and components.
