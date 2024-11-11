A new record – Bitcoin cost more than $80,000

On November 10, 2024, the value of Bitcoin broke the $80,000 mark for the first time, reaching $80,948.66 before a small decline. spoke in favor of their popularization in the American market.

Trump’s growing interest in cryptocurrencies is due to his personal financial interest.

In April 2024, a decrease in the reward for finding a block, known as halving, took place in the Bitcoin cryptocurrency network. This process is repeated every 210,000 blocks, roughly once every four years, and regulates the issuance of cryptocurrency. for finding a block in the network, Bitcoin halved from 6.25 to 3.125 BTC.

In the past, similar events were accompanied by the growth of the Bitcoin rate, which reached new historical highs. thousand was recorded in the middle of last month.

Other cryptocurrencies have also shown gains in recent months, but Ethereum, especially valuable to gamers and PC enthusiasts, has failed to stand out among them. buying almost all available video card models and raising their retail prices two or three times. Nowadays, mining on video cards has become less profitable than before.