5 main epic announcements at the Xbox Games Showcase 202410.06.24
Many games were shown at the Xbox Games Showcase event, but we will focus on the most interesting and important announcements in our opinion.
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
The trailer of the Ukrainian shooter S.T.A.L.K.E.R. was one of the brightest and most anticipated shows of the Xbox Games Showcase. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. Titled “A Time of Opportunity,” the clip showed central characters Skiff and Richter breaking out of the bunker, exploring the Zone, searching for artifacts, engaging in gunfights with other factions, and fending off dangerous monsters. Over the summer, GSC Game World promises more news that will reveal more about S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2.
Doom: The Dark Ages
Bethesda publishing house and id Software studio announced a new part of the legendary shooter Doom. The new Doom was called Doom: The Dark Ages and will be a prequel to the previous two parts. Doom: The Dark Ages will be released in 2025. The game will be released on PC (Steam), Xbox Series and PlayStation 5. The shooter is made in a gothic medieval environment. Judging by the video, the Doom Slayer will have a shield, with which he will be able not only to protect himself from the shots of demons, but also to spray them into pieces.
Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater
Konami presented a spectacular trailer for Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater – a remake of the cult stealth action game of 2005. Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater will be available on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. But not before 2025.
Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Ubisoft showed a video about Assassin’s Creed Shadows. There is little information and everything is quite predictable: the samurai Yasuke is good in open combat, and the shinobi Naoe prefers to act secretly and strike enemies unexpectedly. Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be released on November 15, 2024 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Microsoft itself did not begin to be modest and began the Xbox Games Showcase by showing a gameplay trailer of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. The audience was reminded that the events of the shooter will unfold in the early 90s, when political crises broke out all over the world: the collapse of the USSR, the Berlin Wall fell, and a bloody war began in the Persian Gulf. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be released on October 25 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, and the game will immediately appear on Game Pass.
