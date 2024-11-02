25% of the code for Google is written by artificial intelligence

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, said that artificial intelligence creates a quarter of new code for Google, but that code is carefully reviewed and approved by engineers. The use of AI for development is not new, but for an industry leader like Google to rely on AI to such an extent is both beneficial and alarming, especially from the perspective of first-time developers. Pichai emphasized that while AI is actively involved in the creation of software, the ultimate control rests with the engineers, and therefore it is not necessary to talk about the autonomy of AI in this process.

In addition, Google is improving its search algorithms, including an AI Overviews feature that helps collect and summarize online results. This expands search capabilities, allowing users to get answers to a variety of queries.

Alphabet also shows stable financial results: the company’s net profit for the year increased by 34%. In particular, the increase in revenues was provided by new AI-based services and the growth of advertising on YouTube, which led to a 15% increase in the company’s revenue (up to $88.2 billion) compared to the same period last year. The operating profit of the Google Services division rose by 28%, despite the costs of supporting AI models, and the operating profit of Google Cloud increased 7.3 times to $1.94 billion.

Previously, Google announced about plans to use small nuclear reactors to power its AI data centers. For this, the company cooperates with Kairos Power, which develops innovative reactors using molten salt as a heat carrier. The first reactor is planned to be commissioned by the end of the decade, and by 2035 the company intends to launch more such reactors.

The decision is due to the growing demand for powerful and sustainable energy resources, caused by the increased use of AI technologies. Nuclear power, which emits no carbon and provides a constant supply of electricity, allows technology companies such as Google, Amazon and Microsoft to reduce their carbon footprint and ensure the sustainability of their infrastructures.

Kairos Power specializes in small modular molten fluoride reactors, which are considered more flexible and efficient compared to traditional nuclear plants. These reactors offer a constant power supply unlike renewable sources such as solar or wind, which depend on weather conditions.