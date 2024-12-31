2024 Steam statistics: 19,000 games released, 25 billion hours played

In 2024, the Steam gaming service reached new records. Almost 40 million users were connected at the same time, and developers released 18,825 games – a 24% increase from last year. Of these, 14,888 were classified as limited, not meeting certain criteria.

Among the new releases, 8,612 games were created by independent developers. The majority of projects – 14,311 – were single-player, and 2,129 – were multiplayer. Steam users spent more than 25 billion hours playing games, which is equivalent to 2.85 million years. The average player launched four games per year.

Activity was highest in North America, Europe and Asia, where the largest growth in new users was recorded. Popular genres include Casual, Adventure and Action.

Steam has summed up 2024 by publishing a ranking of the most popular and successful games on the platform. The categories are divided into groups according to the level of success: platinum, gold, silver and bronze.

The “Sales Leaders” section presents the projects with the highest sales for the period from January 1 to December 15. The leaders include Palworld, Black Myth: Wukong, Dota 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Apex Legends, Destiny 2, Counter-Strike 2, PUBG: Battlegrounds, Baldur’s Gate 3, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Elden Ring .

Among the “News” of 2024 that achieved the highest revenue in the first two weeks after release, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Black Myth: Wukong, Palworld, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Dragon’s Dogma 2, Manor Lords, EA Sports FC 25, NBA 2K25, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, Helldivers 2 and Path of Exile 2 stand out.

The “Most Popular” category took into account the maximum number of simultaneous players. More than 450 thousand gamers simultaneously played Path of Exile 2, Helldivers 2, Black Myth: Wukong, Marvel Rivals, Palworld, Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, PUBG: Battlegrounds, Elden Ring and Apex Legends.