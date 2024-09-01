106,000 people simultaneously played Valve’s MOBA shooter Deadlock. The game currently available by only invitation01.09.24
Valve is hard at work on its next game, the massively multiplayer shooter Deadlock. The game is available only by invitation, which did not prevent it from setting a high peak online. On August 29, Deadlock was played simultaneously by 106,000 people. Even at the time of writing this news, there were more than 67 thousand people in the game, although you can’t just go to Deadlock like that. However, the project managed to attract a significant number of players.
Deadlock is a third-person MOBA shooter with 6v6 battles. Players control hero characters and accompany NPCs along several “lanes” in an effort to destroy the stationary defenses of the enemy team. Destroying the enemy’s defenses unlocks the Patronus, a huge magically animated golem that must be defeated to win the match.
Deadlock doesn’t even have an approximate release date yet, as Valve is actively continuing its development. Therefore, if you want to play, wait for an invitation either from Valve itself or from friends.
