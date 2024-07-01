ZTE Voyage 3D: a smartphone with a 3D screen for $206

3D technologies are probably still so affordable. At MWC 2024 in Shanghai, ZTE presented the new ZTE Voyage 3D smartphone, which can reproduce 3D images without special glasses thanks to Neovision 3D Anytime technology. This technology uses stereoscopic tracking of eye movements with a viewing angle of 60 degrees, creating the effect of depth.

The device features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T760 chip with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. It is equipped with a 4500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging and runs on MyOS 13 based on Android 13. The novelty has a 50MP main camera and a 5MP front camera.

The ZTE Voyage 3D is available for purchase in China for $206 in Star Black color.