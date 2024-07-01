ZTE Voyage 3D: a smartphone with a 3D screen for $20601.07.24
3D technologies are probably still so affordable. At MWC 2024 in Shanghai, ZTE presented the new ZTE Voyage 3D smartphone, which can reproduce 3D images without special glasses thanks to Neovision 3D Anytime technology. This technology uses stereoscopic tracking of eye movements with a viewing angle of 60 degrees, creating the effect of depth.
The device features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T760 chip with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. It is equipped with a 4500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging and runs on MyOS 13 based on Android 13. The novelty has a 50MP main camera and a 5MP front camera.
The ZTE Voyage 3D is available for purchase in China for $206 in Star Black color.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
The line of Acer Nitro gaming laptops has been replenished with new models in the middle and high middle price segment. Let’s talk about the new Acer Nitro 16 model with an AMD processor and a GeForce RTX video card in more detail.
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
ZTE Voyage 3D: a smartphone with a 3D screen for $2063D display smartphone ZTE
ZTE Voyage 3D specifications include a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
Smart watches with Zepp OS received functions based on artificial intelligenceartificial intelligence operating system smart watches update
The main innovation of the Zepp OS system was the Zepp Flow voice assistant with artificial intelligence functions.