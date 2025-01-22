Zotac released first 600-watt modification of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 509022.01.25
Zotac has become the first Nvidia partner to announce the release of a modification of the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card with a power consumption of 600 W. The model, called AMP Extreme Infinity, is characterized by high performance and is aimed at enthusiasts. The release of the new product is scheduled for January 30, 2025, simultaneously with other versions of the GeForce RTX 5090.
Zotac has prepared three variants of the GeForce RTX 5090 based on the Nvidia GB202 graphics processor. This chip includes 21760 CUDA cores and uses a 512-bit memory bus to interact with 32 gigabytes of GDDR7 video memory. For stable operation of such devices, the manufacturer recommends using power supplies with a capacity of at least 1000 W. All models are equipped with a new 12V-2×6 power connector, which meets modern energy efficiency standards.
The AMP Extreme Infinity modification is expected to be offered at a price that exceeds the recommended $1,999 for the base GeForce RTX 5090. This line is designed for users who seek maximum performance in modern games and processing-related tasks.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
We talk about the first Bluetooth headphones with an additional attachment to the ear, the Ugreen HiTune S5. Are they that good for sports?
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Samsung Galaxy Flip6: a gift of generations or what is interesting about folding smartphone in 2024?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Zotac released first 600-watt modification of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GeForce RTX Nvidia Zotac
Zotac has prepared three variants of the GeForce RTX 5090, based on the Nvidia GB202 GPU. This chip includes 21760 CUDA cores and uses a 512-bit memory bus
Donald Trump delays TikTok ban in US for 75 days social media USA
Twice-elected US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order temporarily suspending demands to sever ties between TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance.
Donald Trump delays TikTok ban in US for 75 days
Asus introduces 1000W graphics card power connector
New Nintendo Switch 2 console unveiled. On sale – during 2025
HMD completely stopped production of all Nokia smartphones
Baseus EnerGeek MiFi – mobile hotspot and large power bank