Zotac released first 600-watt modification of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090

Zotac has become the first Nvidia partner to announce the release of a modification of the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card with a power consumption of 600 W. The model, called AMP Extreme Infinity, is characterized by high performance and is aimed at enthusiasts. The release of the new product is scheduled for January 30, 2025, simultaneously with other versions of the GeForce RTX 5090.

Zotac has prepared three variants of the GeForce RTX 5090 based on the Nvidia GB202 graphics processor. This chip includes 21760 CUDA cores and uses a 512-bit memory bus to interact with 32 gigabytes of GDDR7 video memory. For stable operation of such devices, the manufacturer recommends using power supplies with a capacity of at least 1000 W. All models are equipped with a new 12V-2×6 power connector, which meets modern energy efficiency standards.

The AMP Extreme Infinity modification is expected to be offered at a price that exceeds the recommended $1,999 for the base GeForce RTX 5090. This line is designed for users who seek maximum performance in modern games and processing-related tasks.