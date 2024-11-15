You can now register in Uklon through Diya15.11.24
The Uklon travel service became the first in Ukraine to integrate the Diya application to simplify the process of registering new drivers. necessary copies through the Diya program, selecting the required documents and confirming the shipment.
Previously, the registration process was more complicated and took up to eight minutes. is actively developing its ecosystem, adhering to the principles of digital first and paperless, which simplifies work for both drivers and passengers.
To register, it is enough to click on the “Add data via Action” button on the Uklon Driver website, select the necessary documents and confirm the shipment. This eliminates the need for drivers to take photos of documents manually.
Integration with Diya, according to Uklon technical director Oleksandr Chumak, is another step towards the development of a modern service that supports digital transformation in the country.
Action team leader Iryna Zabolotna added that more and more Ukrainian companies use the capabilities of this program to optimize business processes, and the registration of Uklon drivers is another successful example of this approach. .
However, for those drivers who do not use the Diya app, the company has left the old registration method, which involves manually uploading photos of documents and waiting for them to be verified.
