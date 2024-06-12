YouTube will prohibit the viewing of videos with weapons by minors from June 1812.06.24
YouTube is updating its policy on gun videos, introducing age restrictions and bans on certain content. From June 18, videos featuring homemade and automatic firearms will be prohibited for viewers under the age of 18.
Videos teaching how to remove safeties from guns will be completely banned regardless of age.
These changes do not apply to content related to video games, movies, or other artistic content. However, the platform may make exceptions for content of public interest, such as military or police records, news or war videos.
The measures come a year after the Tech Transparency Project (TTP), a nonprofit watchdog group, accused YouTube of recommending gun-related content to several accounts created on behalf of children.
Accounts that initially watched videos about computer games with shooting games soon began to receive recommendations for videos with guns and shooting. Recommended content included videos of a girl shooting a gun and tutorials on converting pistols into fully automatic weapons, some of which were monetized through advertising.
