YouTube will launch ads after key moments of videos

YouTube has announced the launch of a new advertising format called Peak Points, which uses Google Gemini’s artificial intelligence to analyze video content. The goal is to identify moments with high emotional engagement among viewers and insert ads immediately after them to increase the effectiveness of the display.

How it works

Google Gemini analyzes videos and identifies emotional or dynamic peaks, that is, scenes that evoke strong emotions or attract maximum attention. It is after such moments that YouTube plans to insert advertising units, focusing on the concept of emotional targeting. According to the platform, ads shown at such a moment are better remembered and have a higher conversion rate.

Audience reaction

Despite the validity of the approach, the new format can provoke controversy. Users who are deeply immersed in a video may perceive ad breaks as intrusive or reduce the emotional impact of the viewing experience. YouTube recognizes these risks and is testing the format on a limited basis with a gradual introduction by the end of 2025.

Shopping feed

In addition to Peak Points, YouTube also introduced the shopping feed, a tool that allows users to browse and purchase products directly while watching an ad. This expands the functionality of video ads and brings the platform closer to built-in e-commerce.

Thus, YouTube continues to develop advertising tools, making them more personalized and interactive, while experimenting with the delicate balance between commerce and user experience.