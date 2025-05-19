YouTube will launch ads after key moments of videos19.05.25
YouTube has announced the launch of a new advertising format called Peak Points, which uses Google Gemini’s artificial intelligence to analyze video content. The goal is to identify moments with high emotional engagement among viewers and insert ads immediately after them to increase the effectiveness of the display.
How it works
Google Gemini analyzes videos and identifies emotional or dynamic peaks, that is, scenes that evoke strong emotions or attract maximum attention. It is after such moments that YouTube plans to insert advertising units, focusing on the concept of emotional targeting. According to the platform, ads shown at such a moment are better remembered and have a higher conversion rate.
Audience reaction
Despite the validity of the approach, the new format can provoke controversy. Users who are deeply immersed in a video may perceive ad breaks as intrusive or reduce the emotional impact of the viewing experience. YouTube recognizes these risks and is testing the format on a limited basis with a gradual introduction by the end of 2025.
Shopping feed
In addition to Peak Points, YouTube also introduced the shopping feed, a tool that allows users to browse and purchase products directly while watching an ad. This expands the functionality of video ads and brings the platform closer to built-in e-commerce.
Thus, YouTube continues to develop advertising tools, making them more personalized and interactive, while experimenting with the delicate balance between commerce and user experience.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Oppo Enco Buds3 Pro is a fresh model in the company’s line of headphones with an updated design and good battery life. Let’s tell you more.
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Garmin Forerunner 570 and Forerunner 970 come in two sizes, provide more analytics, and start at $550 Garmin smart watches
The Garmin Forerunner 570 and Forerunner 970 are aimed at athletes who need advanced training features and analytics.
YouTube will launch ads after key moments of videos artificial intelligence service YouTube
YouTube has announced the launch of a new advertising format, Peak Points, which uses Google Gemini artificial intelligence to analyze video content.
Garmin Forerunner 570 and Forerunner 970 come in two sizes, provide more analytics, and start at $550
YouTube will launch ads after key moments of videos
New Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones last up to 30 hours and cost $450
New Apple CarPlay Ultra was shown at Aston Martin
Nvidia graphics cards will increase in price by 5-15% to compensate for export restrictions and duties
Slovaks showed flying AirCar 2 with a range of up to 1,000 km
Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut sets two new speed records
Google Material 3 Expressive design officially unveiled
Meizu Note 16 and Note 16 Pro smartphones – budget and mid-budget smartphones for $200
AOC C27G4H2 – 27-inch curved monitor with 200 Hz and HDR10
The Lenovo Legion Pro 7 laptop costs 166,000 UAH in Ukraine. What are we paying for?