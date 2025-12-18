YouTube will be completely blocked in russia

russian authorities continue to restrict citizens’ access to independent sources of information. After blocking Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, Discord, Viber, and even the game Roblox, which the Kremlin accused of “LGBT propaganda”, another major platform – YouTube – is under threat of complete shutdown.

 

Although the service has been deliberately slowed down for a long time, it still remains one of the few platforms that are not fully controlled by the regime. However, russian media, citing the deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on IT and Communications Andrey Svintsov, report that YouTube is planned to be permanently blocked within the next six to twelve months. Formally, this is explained by the platform’s “hostile actions” against Russia and its citizens, but in fact it is about the service’s refusal to restore the channels of propagandists and return their monetization.

 

Against the backdrop of the consistent closure of the information space, VPN remains virtually the only tool that allows russian residents to access alternative, uncensored information through state propaganda.


