YouTube will allow remixes of licensed audio tracks for Shorts

YouTube has started testing a new feature called Dream Track, which will allow Shorts users to create remixes of licensed music tracks using artificial intelligence technologies.

With Dream Track, content creators will be able to make text queries, specifying the style or beat in which the original composition should be reworked. The maximum length of such tracks will be 30 seconds, which is ideal for short video formats.

The feature also provides an opportunity to use AI-generated voices of famous artists who have officially authorized their participation in the project. Confirmed artists include Charlie Puth, Charli XCX, Demi Lovato and John Legend.

The introduction of Dream Track is part of YouTube’s strategy to expand opportunities for creators of shorts and integrate modern technologies into the platform. The company notes that the feature will provide a new way for musicians to interact with the audience, and will also add a unique tool for creators.

YouTube has announced an updated interface for playback speed settings in its apps for Android and iOS. Instead of a cumbersome menu that took up almost half of the screen, the new design offers a more compact and convenient way to change speed.

There are now five preset playback speed options: 0.25x, 1.0x (normal speed), 1.25x, 1.5x, and 2x. Users can easily adjust the speed with a slider that allows for changes in 0.5 increments. “> Also added “plus” buttons and “minus” for finer tuning.

The update is already available for users of versions 19.43 on Android and 19.44 on iOS, improving access to settings and making the interface more convenient.