YouTube has closed comments and video descriptions for users with ad blockers
Video service YouTube is once again stepping up its efforts to combat ad-skipping. Users are reporting in droves that comments under videos are disappearing on the platform. Instead of the usual discussion block, the message Comments are turned off is displayed, although the video authors did not disable the ability to comment. Reports of the problem are spreading on forums and social networks, including on Reddit, where dozens of users confirm.
According to users, the disappearance of comments affects various videos. In some cases, not only the discussion section disappears, but also the text description under the video. This raises additional questions, as the problem also affects some YouTube Premium subscribers if they use third-party ad blockers.
Restrictions also affect Premium subscribers
Many users note that the key factor in the appearance of restrictions is an active ad blocker. After disabling it, comments and descriptions return, indicating a direct connection between the use of filters and the functionality of the platform. Similar complaints are also received from those who use browsers with built-in ad and tracker blocking mechanisms, including Brave
The situation is irritating to some of the audience, as the restrictions affect even users with a paid subscription who expect full access to the service. At the same time, there have been no official explanations from YouTube about the nature of the problem.
The platform continues to fight against ad bypassing
Current user messages are part of the service’s overall strategy to combat ad blockers. Previously, YouTube had already displayed warnings requiring users to turn off ad filtering and restricted access to videos for users of certain browsers. The service also gradually closed the possibility of background playback without a subscription.
As a result, the platform is consistently strengthening control over the ways of viewing content. Users are actually offered a choice between watching ads or signing up for a paid subscription. Otherwise, some functions may work unstable or become unavailable.
