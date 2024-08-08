YouTube ends? russian government has blocked the most popular video hosting service08.08.24
YouTube does not work in the russian federation. Today, Russian YouTube users began to massively report the lack of video hosting. Monitoring services record a sharp increase in complaints about the impossibility of accessing the site. When trying to access YouTube, users are faced with a message that there is no connection.
Residents of various regions of russia, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg, Ufa, Saratov, Samara, Krasnodar and occupied Crimea, complain about such problems. Many report that YouTube does not open when using the home Internet, but remains available when connected via mobile networks, albeit with interruptions. And, of course, Russians always have access to services for bypassing blocking… and, although VPN is also outlawed on RF.
Earlier, the media reported that the Russian authorities had decided to slow down access to YouTube, reducing the speed to 128 kbit/s, which makes using the platform practically impossible. However, judging by today’s events, youtube has been blocked completely. “Why doesn’t YouTube open” will be the most trending question today.
This situation may affect the number of views and comments on Russian-language YouTube channels, especially Ukrainian ones, which had a significant audience from russia.
