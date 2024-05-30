You will be able to run games on YouTube

Google announced the launch of a new Playables option on the YouTube platform. With its help, users will be able to run games directly on YouTube video hosting without the need to download and install.

Playables will initially feature arcade games such as Cut the Rope, Angry Birds Showdown, Words of Wonders, Tomb of the Mask and Trivia Crack. In total, more than 75 games are currently offered, with the possibility of saving progress.

The Playables section is available in the browser on PC, as well as in the YouTube mobile app on iOS and Android. However, Google cautions that Playables is rolling out gradually around the world, and the new feature may not be available in all regions at this time.