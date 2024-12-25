You can now update data in Reserve+ again and again25.12.24
A new function for re-updating data has appeared in the Reserve+ program. This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chornohorenko. To update information, you need to install the latest version of the program, click on the three dots on the electronic military document, select the “Update contact details” option, enter the current information, such as phone number, email address and residential address, and then confirm the changes.
How to update data in Reserve+:
- Install the latest version of the program.
- Click on the three dots on the electronic document.
- Select the Update contact details option.
- Enter the current information: phone number, email address, residential address.
- Confirm the changes – the new data will appear in the program.
Data can be updated an unlimited number of times, but not more often than once every 7 days. The law requires reporting any changes to the Civil Service Commission within 7 days. Previously, this required visiting military registration and enlistment offices and standing in lines.
