You can now schedule posts on Instagram

Instagram recently added a feature to schedule text messages with the ability to set a date and time in advance. The new option is available on Android and iOS and allows you to schedule messages up to 29 days in advance. However, you can only send text, no media files (GIFs or videos).

The feature appeared thanks to the integration with Messenger in 2020, which expanded the capabilities of Instagram Direct and brought it closer to messengers like iMessage and Gmail.

How to schedule a message on Instagram:

Open a chat. Write the text of the message. Hold the blue arrow icon. Select a date and time to send from the menu. Press the send button – the message will be scheduled.

Edit or delete a scheduled message:

Click “scheduled messages” in the chat. Select the message you want to edit or delete. To change the text, copy the message, delete it, edit it, and reschedule it.

Social networks and messengers reduce the quality of videos to optimize the space occupied on servers. In addition, this, in theory, should increase the speed of page loading for users. Instagram has also started reducing the quality of videos that do not receive a significant number of views over a certain period of time.

The head of the platform Adam Mosseri explained that this decision is related to optimizing the costs of storing and encoding videos. The quality reduction is applied at the aggregate level and is not targeted to specific users, so as not to create bias.

However, it is now known that more popular videos on Instagram receive higher quality encoding, as this is justified by the large number of viewers and high performance requirements. At the same time, the top manager of Instagram emphasized that the difference is insignificant and practically does not affect the level of viewer engagement, since the content of the video itself plays a key role.

Some users expressed concerns that such a policy could help strengthen the positions of popular authors, but Mosseri assured that algorithms and video quality have a smaller effect on views compared to the interest of the content.