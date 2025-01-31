You can now log in to Monobank via Apple ID

The Monobank team has introduced another update to its proprietary application, adding a new authorization function. This was announced by the bank’s co-founder Oleg Gorohovsky.

Now users can log in to the application not only using their mobile number, but also via Apple ID. The option is available when authorizing the account, as well as in the settings section.

The innovation has already been implemented in the latest version of the application and is available to iPhone owners.

Earlier, Monobank announced the release of an updated design for the banking application.

In the new version, the main screen of the application will contain a card, information about the account balance and recent transactions, presented in an updated style. Many actions have become more accessible thanks to the introduction of swipes and a small 3D animation. Now, for example, you can switch between cards without opening a separate menu, as was the case before, or view a statement for all cards in one place.

To access the updated application, customers need to click on the corresponding button in the “More” section. There, the option to return to the previous design will be available.

After that, all subsequent launches of the application will take place in the new style. This time, the company decided not to involve third-party designers, but developed the new design by an internal team over the course of four months.