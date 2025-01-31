You can now download show season on Netflix on iOS with one click of a button

Netflix has introduced a new feature for iOS users that allows you to download an entire season of a show with a single tap. Previously, this option was only available for Android, but now iPhone and iPad owners can also save time by downloading each episode individually.

The feature will be especially useful for those who travel a lot or have unstable Internet connections. Previously, viewers had to manually download each episode individually, which was inconvenient. Now, you can easily prepare for travel or offline viewing by downloading multi-episode series like The Blacklist, where each season contains more than 20 episodes.

A new “Season Download” button has appeared on Netflix on the show page next to the “Share” button. With this button, users can download all episodes of the selected season at once. They will then be available in the “Downloads” section of the My Netflix tab.

The company reported a record increase in the number of subscribers – the platform attracted 19 million new users, which is the highest figure in the history of the service. The announcement of the new feature came after the publication of Netflix’s financial report for the fourth quarter of 2024. Netflix analysts expected that the service’s audience would grow by 9.18 million people during the specified period, but the actual figures turned out to be almost twice as large – 18.91 million (an increase of 15.9% compared to 2023).