You can now buy Kyivstar and lifecell eSIM in the Privat24 application

PrivatBank has launched a new digital service in the Privat24 application – now users can purchase eSIM from Kyivstar and lifecell operators directly from their smartphone. queues, because the connection is completely online.

eSIM technology is a virtual SIM card that is already built into the phone and activated programmatically. It does not occupy a physical slot and cannot be removed if the device is lost. options are significantly fewer due to the large number of modifications in the Apple and Samsung lines.

The first operator to offer eSIM in Ukraine was TriMob back in 2019. million users.

How it works

The function is already available to over 13.5 million Privat24 users.

Go to the eSIM tab in the program.

Select a carrier and tariff.

Pay for the purchase with a card.

Receive a QR code on your email – this is how the eSIM is activated on your smartphone.

What is an eSIM?

eSIM is a virtual SIM card built into your phone. It is activated via the Internet and cannot be physically stolen.